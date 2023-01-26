Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov

26 January 2023, 15:25
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh President was informed about the results of the work and plans for further cooperation of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) with Kazakhstan as well as expectations for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The EDB plans to invest over $1.1 billion in Kazakhstan in 2023 as well as encourage international investment inflows in Kazakh projects in priority areas such as transport infrastructure and logistics, industry, agro-industrial complex, green energy, and water resources.

According to Podguzov, last year the EDB overachieved all planned indicators, investing in Kazakhstan $1.2 billion, five times more than in 2021.

The Head of State was also presented with the information on the realization of the intercountry integration projects, particularly the construction of Ayagoz-Bakhty railway line and border crossing on the Kazakh-Chinese border as well as modernization of Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline.

The EDB Chairman also told the President about the upcoming meeting of the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) due on May 15-17 this year in Almaty. The event is to bring together over 80 organizations from 40 countries as well as international structures, relevant ministries of Kazakhstan and the region to discuss investments in the Kazakh economy and the EAEU.

During the meeting, Tokayev highlighted the active role the EDB plays in integration processes. According to him, the Bank’s involvement in realizing the projects to modernize and build infrastructure will contribute significantly to the economic development of Kazakhstan.


Photo: akorda.kz



News