    Tokayev meets with Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev

    18 April 2023, 19:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the President was reported about the key indicators of the fuel and energy sector’s development, measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products, as well as the realization of major oil and gas projects.

    Tokayev was briefed about the measures to ensure full gas supplies to the domestic market and the development of the gas sector in general. The minister said that an energy efficiency plan to step up responsible consumption of commodity gas in the country is to be developed in 2023.

    In addition, the Head of State was informed about the realization of projects on generation of and prospects for eliminating shortages of electricity, improvement of approaches to regulate the electricity industry and implementation of a new model of the market’s development.

    In conclusion, the President drew attention to the importance of further modernization of the energy infrastructure of the country, as well as timely realization of oil and gas projects.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

