    Tokayev meets with Culture and Sport Minister Dauren Abayev

    15 March 2022, 17:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, the President was informed about the current state of culture, sport, tourism, archives and book publishing spheres.

    The Head of State was reported on the working trips to the Ministry's subordinate organizations on the outcomes of which the measures to address the current issues were elaborated.

    The minister noted that one of the key focuses of the Ministry is the implementation of Tokayev's instructions regarding per capita financing of sports clubs and art classes, active development of mass sport.

    The Head of State highlighted that this year the Ministry with the local executive bodies need to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the State Symbols of Kazakhstan at the proper level.

    The President instructed to increase the efficiency of training of national sports reserve to large-scale international competitions, including the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

    He noted the importance of increasing the competitiveness and attractiveness of domestic culture to the youth.

    According to the President, it is necessary to elaborate on new approaches to the development of tourism amid the weakening quarantine in Kazakhstan and abroad.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport
    Related news
