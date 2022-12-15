Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev meets with Competition Protection and Development Agency Marat Omarov

15 December 2022, 18:38
Tokayev meets with Competition Protection and Development Agency Marat Omarov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Marat Omarov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President heard a report on the main areas of the work of the Agency as well as the progress on the implementation of his instructions aimed at improving the mechanisms for developing competition.

In particular, Omarov reported on the existing barriers hindering competition in the key commodity markets and the measures the Agency takes.

Tokayev was briefed on the interim results of antimonopoly investigations and operational measures aimed at improving the work of the Agency, including the implementation of corporate management elements and public services digitalization. This year, 118 investigations have been completed, 95 more are currently under consideration.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave the Agency’s Chairman a number of instructions regarding the development of competition in key sectors of economy, investigations carried out by the Agency, as well as approaches towards protection and development of SMEs.


Photo: akorda.kz


