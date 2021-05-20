Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev meets with Chairman of Tajik Assembly of Representatives Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda

    20 May 2021, 18:14

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The meeting focused on prospects for interparliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

    The Kazakh Head of State told Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda about the talks held with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. He noted that all-round cooperation with Tajikistan, including in the legislative sphere, is among Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities.

    The Kazakh President also recalled of his work as Chairman of the Senate of Kazakh Parliament, noting the importance of legislative work and institute of parliamentary diplomacy.

    The Speaker of the Lower Chamber of the Tajik Parliament expressed gratitude to the Kazakh Head of State for the meeting as well as commended the efficiency and level of development of ties between legislative bodies of the two countries.

    Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Dushanbe for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

    As part of the visit the two Presidents held the talks at the Palace of Nations in Dushanbe. Later, they made a joint statement.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Events Politics Tajikistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims