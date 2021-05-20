Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev meets with Chairman of Tajik Assembly of Representatives Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 May 2021, 18:14
DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting focused on prospects for interparliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

The Kazakh Head of State told Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda about the talks held with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. He noted that all-round cooperation with Tajikistan, including in the legislative sphere, is among Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities.

The Kazakh President also recalled of his work as Chairman of the Senate of Kazakh Parliament, noting the importance of legislative work and institute of parliamentary diplomacy.

The Speaker of the Lower Chamber of the Tajik Parliament expressed gratitude to the Kazakh Head of State for the meeting as well as commended the efficiency and level of development of ties between legislative bodies of the two countries.

Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Dushanbe for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

As part of the visit the two Presidents held the talks at the Palace of Nations in Dushanbe. Later, they made a joint statement.

