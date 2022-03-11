Go to the main site
    Tokayev meets with Chairman of Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov

    11 March 2022, 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the state of the judicial system and current issues of justice administration, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    According to Zhakip Assanov, in 2021 out of 1.2 million decisions issued by district courts, higher authorities dismissed or made changes to 17 thousand or 1.4% .

    Tokayev was briefed on the outcomes of the work of administrative courts that began operation on July 1, 2021. Over half a year they received 14 thousand cases with the government bodies losing every second case. Previously, 85% verdicts were issued in their favor.

    The President was also informed about the development of alternative ways to resolve disputes. Jointly with the governor's office, out-of-court mediation centers on spot were established, with the courts assisting in finding compromise solutions. The number of cases ending up in reconciliation accounts for 34% of the total cases compared to 3% previously.

    The Chairman of the Supreme Court reported the situation in the field of criminal justice is changing. According to him, accusatory is being eliminated in courts. Over the past four years, those acquitted on grave and especially grave charges have risen by seven times (from 20-30 to 200 a year).

    Following the meeting, the Head of State defined a number of tasks to be implemented as part of the modernization of judicial bodies.


