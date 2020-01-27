Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev meets with Chairman of Al Nowais Investments

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 20:06
Tokayev meets with Chairman of Al Nowais Investments

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Hussain Jasim Al Nowais, the Chairman of the Board of Al Nowais Investments, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Al Nowais Investments owns, controls and manages a diversified portfolio with an annual turnover of more than US$1 billion dollars, and is the largest investment structure not only in the United Arab Emirates, but also within the entire Middle East region.

Hussain Jasim Al Nowais informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the projects that his company is implementing in the fields of industry, energy, infrastructure and healthcare.

President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan invests in renewable energy sources, and in order to move in this direction, the concept of the country's transition to a «green economy» has been implemented since 2013. He also noted that Kazakhstan has a number of projects in the public-private partnership, adopted and implemented a program for the development of health care until 2025.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Business, companies   Kazakhstan and the UAE   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln