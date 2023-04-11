Tokayev meets with Chair of Atameken NCE’s Presidium Raimbek Batalov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the improvements in the ways the field of SMEs is being developed, and the work of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs on tackling the issues domestic entrepreneurship faces, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, special attention was placed on the key areas of the promotion of entrepreneurship in the country. Batalov pointed out the importance of a unified all-round program to support SMEs. According to him, the program should focus on the development of medium-sized businesses to boost domestic investments.

Following the report, the Kazakh President noted the importance of taking into account the position of businesses in strategic decision-making.



