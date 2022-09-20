20 September 2022, 19:42

Tokayev meets with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The two presidents met on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The prospects for developing Kazakh-Austrian cooperation in political, trade and economic, as well as interaction within international organizations were discussed.

The sides confirmed their intention to further develop political dialogue and expand trade and economic and investment ties.

Tokayev stressed the importance of resuming direct air communication between the two counties as well as expressed interest in the transfer of Austrian technologies in the field of renewable energy, agriculture, digitalization, tourism, and infrastructure.

An exchange of views on the current issues of international agenda took place.



















