Tokayev meets with ADNOC Group CEO in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – As part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC Group), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

ADNOC is the leading oil and gas producer in the UAE and ranks 4th in the world. Its own deposits of raw materials are estimated at 100 billion barrels, and daily production reaches 2.4 million barrels of oil.

During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the situation in the world oil and gas markets, the production and export of which form the basis of the economy of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan pays a great priority to deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials. In this regard, the state provides conditions for the implementation of projects in petrochemistry.

«The petrochemical industry is strengthening in Kazakhstan. In the future, we intend to cooperate with your company in this direction.» the Head of State said.