Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev meets with ADNOC Group CEO in Abu Dhabi

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 19:11
Tokayev meets with ADNOC Group CEO in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – As part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC Group), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

ADNOC is the leading oil and gas producer in the UAE and ranks 4th in the world. Its own deposits of raw materials are estimated at 100 billion barrels, and daily production reaches 2.4 million barrels of oil.

During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the situation in the world oil and gas markets, the production and export of which form the basis of the economy of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.

photo


Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan pays a great priority to deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials. In this regard, the state provides conditions for the implementation of projects in petrochemistry.

«The petrochemical industry is strengthening in Kazakhstan. In the future, we intend to cooperate with your company in this direction.» the Head of State said.

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and the UAE   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln