Tokayev meets with Abai region governor Nurlan Urankhayev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 June 2022, 18:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the current situation in the newly established Abai region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Urankhayev informed about the work ahead to increase the region's agricultural capacity, heat supply, construction of a CHP-3 plant, social facilities, including schools and hospitals, as well as roads. According to him, one of the priority tasks is to restore the region's infrastructure.

Following the meeting, Tokayev instructed to systematically address issues to rebuild and develop the region.


