Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev

8 December 2022, 20:11
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with newly appointed Chairman of the Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Supreme Court Chairman shared his vision on conceptual directions to improve the judicial system so as to ensure the rile of law and increase trust in courts.

Following the meeting, Tokayev noted the importance to further increase the quality of justice and realize measures to modernize the judicial system outlined by him in the state-of-the-nation address to Kazakhstanis.

Earlier it was reported that today during the plenary session of the Senate Aslambek Mergaliyev was selected as the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.


Photo: akorda.kz

