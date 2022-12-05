Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.33 eur/kzt 495.57

    rub/kzt 7.5 cny/kzt 67.57
Weather:
Astana-16-18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev meets Greek FM Nikos Dendias

    5 December 2022, 15:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is on an official visit to Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting discussed prospects for the development of Kazakh-Greek cooperation focusing on trade and economic relations’ enhancement. According to President Tokayev, Greece is one of the key partners of the country in the EU, as well as that the two countries actively cooperate in multilateral platforms.

    «I would like to reiterate that the relations with Greece are a priority. We will make every effort to take the mutual cooperation to a new level,» said the Kazakh President.

    For his part, Dendias thanked Tokayev for the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

    «I want to note that our country regards Kazakhstan as a major and priority country for us in Central Asia, which is a guarantor of stability in the region. Greece expresses readiness for further mutually beneficial cooperation with your country,» said the minister.

    The two also exchanged views on the current issues of international and regional agenda.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan and US reflect on 2022 results
    1st meeting of Indian, CA Security Council Secretaries takes place
    Kazakhstan, Greece to train foreign service officers
    1st meeting of Kazakh-Indonesian discussion club held in Jakarta
    Popular
    1 New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
    2 Earthquake hits 617km away from Almaty
    3 175 new COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan
    4 Altyn sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Astana
    5 Schools in Astana and two regions shift to online learning for bad weather conditions