Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev meets CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas

    10 October 2022, 17:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.

    The CSTO Secretary General informed the Kazakh Head of State about the current state and prospects for the development of the Organization as well as the preparations for the next meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

    During the meeting, wider issues in the key areas of the Organization’s work were discussed.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01
    CSTO President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
    Kazakh President signs 6 laws
    Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks