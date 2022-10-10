10 October 2022, 17:41

Tokayev meets CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.

The CSTO Secretary General informed the Kazakh Head of State about the current state and prospects for the development of the Organization as well as the preparations for the next meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

During the meeting, wider issues in the key areas of the Organization’s work were discussed.

Photo: t.me/bort_01