Tokayev meets Chinese businessmen

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a meeting with the representatives of business communities of China, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Welcoming the participants, the Kazakh President said that in 27 years Kazakhstan and China had built exemplary relations and had strengthened all-round strategic partnership based on a top-level permanent trustful dialogue . In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded of friendly relations between the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of China Xi Jinping who made a great contribution to the strengthening of the bilateral ties.

Alongside, the President of Kazakhstan said that the Kazakh-Chinese interaction in economy had great prospects. He highlighted the key priorities of the bilateral partnership and spoke on the new tasks set to the two countries’ business communities.

Namely, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, priority attention should be given to the deepening of the innovative and scientific-technical cooperation. He confirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in implementation of joint projects with China.

Apart from that, the President emphasized that Kazakhstan had wide opportunities for attraction of Chinese tourists. «The country is actively involved in development of mutual business and recreation tourism,» he noted. In this regard, the Head of State invited Chinese businessmen to create tourist resort areas in Kazakhstan which would conform to China’s 5A standards.

The Kazakh Leader also informed Chinese businessmen of the prospects of interaction in financial sector. He touched upon an essential role of the Astana International Financial Centre in this process and announced the plans on establishment of RMB Connect on the ground of the AIFC.

«The RMB Connect project will let inject capital in yuan. I am confident that the new ecosystem will make a significant contribution to the spread of the Chinese yuan in the world and will become a new settlement and clearing center for operations in RMB for enterprises in Kazakhstan and the countries of the region,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State noted that amid today’s conditions, the interaction in Government for Business format proved to be one of the most efficient tools of boosting business cooperation. This meeting, according to the President, will become a certain step towards deepening of the trade and economic partnership of Kazakhstan and China.

Senior executives of China General Technology (Group) Holding Co., Ltd, the Export-Import Bank of China, China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund, China Construction Bank, COFCO Group, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co., Ltd and other companies participated in the meeting.