    Tokayev meets Almaty region's residents

    19 October 2022, 11:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with the residents of Konayev, the center of Almaty region, where he arrived for a working trip, Akorda press service reports.

    Addressing the public, he said the region faces an important task to reach a balanced territorial development, i.e. to ensure equal and broad access of the population to the basic social services and to improve housing and utilities conditions.

    Shortage of housing remains an acute issue of the region. Although, 686,000 square meters of housing have been commissioned in the region since the year beginning, more than 180,000 people still live in dachas.

    The President raised also the issue of dilapidated housing in the region and tear and wear of utilities. In this regard, the Government was commissioned to increase financing of housing construction and overhaul of dilapidated housing .

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon also the issue of waste utilization. «All tourist routes must be provided with waste containers. Timely disposal and sorting of garbage must be ensured,» he stressed.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty region President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
