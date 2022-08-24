Qazaq TV
Tokayev lays wreath at Heydar Aliyev’s grave
24 August 2022 20:51

Tokayev lays wreath at Heydar Aliyev’s grave

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President paid tribute to the memory of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath at his grave. He also laid a wreath at the grave of Heydar Aliyev’s wife Zarifa Aliyeva, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev also placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame in the Alley of Shahids commemorating the heroic sons of the Azerbaijani people died in the fight for freedom, independence, and territorial integrity of the country.


Photo: akorda.kz

