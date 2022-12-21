Tokayev lays flowers at Independence monument in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State laid flowers to the Independence monument in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Independence Monument in New Uzbekistan Square was erected in 2021 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of the country. It depicts the milestones in the history of the Uzbek people and the images of the famed statesman, commanders, and scholars of the country.

Earlier it was reported the Kazakh President arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit.









Photo: t.me/bort_01