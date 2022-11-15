Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev launches construction of multi-brand car factory in Almaty

    15 November 2022, 18:37

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - As part of his working visit to Almaty Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a start to the construction of a factory for manufacturing Changan, Chery, Haval cars, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The President was presented with the project’s passport and the model of the factory for the production of vehicles using the small node assembly method to be opened in Q2 of 2024.

    The Head of State was informed that the area of production premises will total over 100 thousand square meters.

    Once commissioned the factory will manufacture over 90 thousand cars per year.

    The total amount of investment will exceed KZT100bn. 2,200 jobs are set to be created.

    The Kazakh President talked with the factory’s personnel afterwards.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    3 die in head-on crash on Almaty-Ekaterinburg road
    Driver and passenger die in road accident in Aktobe region
    N Kazakhstan to build 4 new schools
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19