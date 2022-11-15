Tokayev launches construction of multi-brand car factory in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - As part of his working visit to Almaty Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a start to the construction of a factory for manufacturing Changan, Chery, Haval cars, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President was presented with the project’s passport and the model of the factory for the production of vehicles using the small node assembly method to be opened in Q2 of 2024.

The Head of State was informed that the area of production premises will total over 100 thousand square meters.

Once commissioned the factory will manufacture over 90 thousand cars per year.

The total amount of investment will exceed KZT100bn. 2,200 jobs are set to be created.

The Kazakh President talked with the factory’s personnel afterwards.





Photo: akorda.kz















