Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev launches construction of multi-brand car factory in Almaty

15 November 2022, 18:37
Tokayev launches construction of multi-brand car factory in Almaty
15 November 2022, 18:37

Tokayev launches construction of multi-brand car factory in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - As part of his working visit to Almaty Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a start to the construction of a factory for manufacturing Changan, Chery, Haval cars, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President was presented with the project’s passport and the model of the factory for the production of vehicles using the small node assembly method to be opened in Q2 of 2024.

The Head of State was informed that the area of production premises will total over 100 thousand square meters.

Once commissioned the factory will manufacture over 90 thousand cars per year.

The total amount of investment will exceed KZT100bn. 2,200 jobs are set to be created.

The Kazakh President talked with the factory’s personnel afterwards.


Photo: akorda.kz





Related news
3 die in head-on crash on Almaty-Ekaterinburg road
Driver and passenger die in road accident in Aktobe region
N Kazakhstan to build 4 new schools
Read also
2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty
3 die in head-on crash on Almaty-Ekaterinburg road
Quake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Bus plows into trolley in Almaty
Abai region to build 11 schools by 2025
Josep Borrell comments on political reforms in Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
Investments in Almaty rise by 22.1% since Jan 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News