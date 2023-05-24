Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.74 eur/kzt 476.15

    rub/kzt 5.51 cny/kzt 62.61
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev lands in Moscow for SEEC meeting

    24 May 2023, 18:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has landed in Moscow to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place May 25, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Today, the Kazakh President is to join the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum ‘Eurasian integration in a multipolar world.’

    Joining the Forum will be President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, as well as Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping via video conference.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    EurAsEC President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    China Nonferrous Metal Mining, KAZ Minerals plan to build copper smelting plant in Kazakhstan
    Koshanov highlights role of interparliamentary interaction in strengthening Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan cooperation
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, EU discuss practical steps towards strengthening partnership
    2 UNESCO Executive Board adopts decision concerning establishment of Category I Institute in China
    3 Counselor of King of Morocco keen on promoting intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue with Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva completes FIDE Grand Prix in Nicosia with a win
    5 May 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events