Tokayev lands in Moscow for SEEC meeting

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 May 2023, 18:37
Tokayev lands in Moscow for SEEC meeting Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has landed in Moscow to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place May 25, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Today, the Kazakh President is to join the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum ‘Eurasian integration in a multipolar world.’

Joining the Forum will be President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, as well as Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping via video conference.


