Tokayev lands in Kostanay region for working visit

21 January 2023, 11:45

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Kostanay region for a working visit, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President is to visit a number of production enterprises and social facilities of the region as part of the visit.

Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi