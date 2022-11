Tokayev lands in Almaty for working visit

15 November 2022, 16:15

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Almaty city for a working visit, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.

Photo:t.me/bort_01