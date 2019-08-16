Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev: Kazakhstan’s education system needs fast adaptation to new realities

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 August 2019, 11:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s education system needs a fast adaptation to the new realities, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who said it at a plenary meeting of the annual Teachers’ August Conference in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

In his words, today’s revolutions in IT and biotechnologies are changing the mankind dramatically. «The education system of Kazakhstan requires a fast adaptation to the new realities. The leading schools of the world are fully engaged in the development of children’s creative potential and in teaching digital technologies and exact sciences. The teachers are changing the methodologies of teaching; they prefer game formats and are in a constant search. We all pursue a common goal of turning Kazakhstan into a prosperous and developed country,» said the President.

«The key to it is a high-quality, affordable and modern education. Now, it is high time to give a new strong impulse to the development of this sphere,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

Education    President of Kazakhstan   
