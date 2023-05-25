Tokayev: Kazakhstan is ready to position itself as center of Eurasian industrial cooperation development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the importance to continue systemic dialogue with integration groupings and countries, cooperation with which is of economic interest, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Speaking at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Tokayev noted the importance to continue systemic dialogue with integration groupings and countries, cooperation with which is of economic interest. The Commission is to complete expeditiously the work on concluding agreements on a free trade zone with the UAE, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Israel.

«One of the key objectives of the Union is to get the most beneficial trading terms from third countries based on a solid, coordinated joint position. Cooperation with the SCO, ASEAN, Mercosur, and other international organizations needs to be qualitatively strengthened. I believe the interest in cooperation of these organizations is reciprocal,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President went on to say that given the current geopolitical situation, Kazakhstan is willing to position itself as the center of development of Eurasian industrial cooperation.

«It could be joint enterprises on production of electric cars, mainline locomotives, carriages, agricultural vehicles, cars, construction materials, and chemicals. Kazakhstan is also ready to implement joint projects on development of deposits of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, with further processing and production of finished products,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

«Another important direction in integration development could be the creation of new international transport arteries. I’m certain that our Economic Union will eventually be a link between Europe and Asia, global South and North,» said Tokayev.