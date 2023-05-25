Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev: Kazakhstan is ready to position itself as center of Eurasian industrial cooperation development

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 May 2023, 19:35
Tokayev: Kazakhstan is ready to position itself as center of Eurasian industrial cooperation development Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the importance to continue systemic dialogue with integration groupings and countries, cooperation with which is of economic interest, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Speaking at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Tokayev noted the importance to continue systemic dialogue with integration groupings and countries, cooperation with which is of economic interest. The Commission is to complete expeditiously the work on concluding agreements on a free trade zone with the UAE, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Israel.

«One of the key objectives of the Union is to get the most beneficial trading terms from third countries based on a solid, coordinated joint position. Cooperation with the SCO, ASEAN, Mercosur, and other international organizations needs to be qualitatively strengthened. I believe the interest in cooperation of these organizations is reciprocal,» said Tokayev.

photo

The Kazakh President went on to say that given the current geopolitical situation, Kazakhstan is willing to position itself as the center of development of Eurasian industrial cooperation.

«It could be joint enterprises on production of electric cars, mainline locomotives, carriages, agricultural vehicles, cars, construction materials, and chemicals. Kazakhstan is also ready to implement joint projects on development of deposits of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, with further processing and production of finished products,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

According to him, the Economic Union will become a link between Europe and Asia, global South and North.
«Another important direction in integration development could be the creation of new international transport arteries. I’m certain that our Economic Union will eventually be a link between Europe and Asia, global South and North,» said Tokayev.

photo

EurAsEC   President of Kazakhstan    SCO   Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
TITR and ‘North-South’ can drastically change level of interaction and cooperation across vast Eurasia – Kazakh President
TITR and ‘North-South’ can drastically change level of interaction and cooperation across vast Eurasia – Kazakh President
Dimash releases new music video Omir
Dimash releases new music video Omir
Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity
Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity
Integration within EAEU is primarily economic - Tokayev
Integration within EAEU is primarily economic - Tokayev
Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan fails in 1st round of doubles tournament in Turkiye
Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan fails in 1st round of doubles tournament in Turkiye
Kazakhstani Bekbol Nurlanuly wins Asian Belt Wrestling Championships gold
Kazakhstani Bekbol Nurlanuly wins Asian Belt Wrestling Championships gold
Watch of China's last Qing Dynasty emperor fetches record $6.2M at auction
Watch of China's last Qing Dynasty emperor fetches record $6.2M at auction
Nick Jr TV Channel programs to be dubbed and broadcast in Kazakh
Nick Jr TV Channel programs to be dubbed and broadcast in Kazakh
Indonesia braces for droughts, wildfires ahead of El Nino
Indonesia braces for droughts, wildfires ahead of El Nino