Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Tokayev invites UAE to jointly develop tourism in Kazakhstan

    27 January 2020, 21:24

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes tourism is one of the key spheres which can diversify the country’s economy, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting with the UAE captains of industry in Abu Dhabi on Monday, President Tokayev revealed that Kazakhstan boasts huge potential in the sphere of tourism given that it’s the world’s 9th largest country in terms of territory.

    The Head of State added that the tourism inflow to the country demonstrates steady annual growth.

    President Tokayev continued by revealing that the Government of Kazakhstan had mapped out detailed plans for top 10 tourist destinations and Kazakhstan was ready to make the plans reality.

    According to Tokayev, as the recognized global leader of the tourism market the UAE could share its knowledge, experience and resources in this sphere with Kazakhstan. The President invited the UAE to jointly develop tourist destinations in Kazakhstan and help propel them to the international level.

    Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a two-day visit to the UAE.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Tourism Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    UAE’s Masdar to build wind farms in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    4 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    5 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry