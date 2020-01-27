Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev invites UAE to jointly develop tourism in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 21:24
ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes tourism is one of the key spheres which can diversify the country’s economy, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting with the UAE captains of industry in Abu Dhabi on Monday, President Tokayev revealed that Kazakhstan boasts huge potential in the sphere of tourism given that it’s the world’s 9th largest country in terms of territory.

The Head of State added that the tourism inflow to the country demonstrates steady annual growth.

President Tokayev continued by revealing that the Government of Kazakhstan had mapped out detailed plans for top 10 tourist destinations and Kazakhstan was ready to make the plans reality.

According to Tokayev, as the recognized global leader of the tourism market the UAE could share its knowledge, experience and resources in this sphere with Kazakhstan. The President invited the UAE to jointly develop tourist destinations in Kazakhstan and help propel them to the international level.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a two-day visit to the UAE.


President of Kazakhstan    Tourism   Kazakhstan and the UAE  
