Tokayev invites SCO Heads of State to summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan put forward a proposal to establish a SCO Council of Permanent Representatives, with them fully representing the interests of their countries, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Based on the experience of other international organizations, I believe it is importance to set up a SCO Council of Permanent Representatives, with them fully representing the interests of our countries,» said the Kazakh President at the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the SCO.

Tokayev said that as his country takes over the presidency, Kazakhstan will continue active and productive work to further strengthen security, peace, and prosperity in the SCO space with all the countries irrespective of their status in the Organization.

«Taking the opportunity, I invite you all to participate in the next summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the capital of Kazakhstan – Astana city,» said the Kazakh Head of State.