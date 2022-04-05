Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev invites Qatari business to contribute to Kazakhstan's key sectors development

    5 April 2022, 20:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The heads of state exchanged greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    They also discussed the current state of the Kazakh-Qatari cooperation and noted favorable prospects for its further development.

    The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to preserve the dynamics of mutual trade and the implementation of investment projects, including in the banking and financial areas.

    President Tokayev invited leading Qatari business representatives to take part in the implementation of joint projects in key sectors of the economy.

    The Amir expressed his country’s readiness to expand multifaceted cooperation, noting the need to take concrete steps in this direction. In particular, he intends to send a group of official representatives to Kazakhstan to prepare for his state visit to our country.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Investment projects President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Global Center for Digital Carbon Trading to be set up at AIFC
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued