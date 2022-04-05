Tokayev invites Qatari business to contribute to Kazakhstan's key sectors development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The heads of state exchanged greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

They also discussed the current state of the Kazakh-Qatari cooperation and noted favorable prospects for its further development.

The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to preserve the dynamics of mutual trade and the implementation of investment projects, including in the banking and financial areas.

President Tokayev invited leading Qatari business representatives to take part in the implementation of joint projects in key sectors of the economy.

The Amir expressed his country’s readiness to expand multifaceted cooperation, noting the need to take concrete steps in this direction. In particular, he intends to send a group of official representatives to Kazakhstan to prepare for his state visit to our country.