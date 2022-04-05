Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev invites Qatari business to contribute to Kazakhstan's key sectors development

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2022, 20:31
Tokayev invites Qatari business to contribute to Kazakhstan's key sectors development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The heads of state exchanged greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

They also discussed the current state of the Kazakh-Qatari cooperation and noted favorable prospects for its further development.

The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to preserve the dynamics of mutual trade and the implementation of investment projects, including in the banking and financial areas.

President Tokayev invited leading Qatari business representatives to take part in the implementation of joint projects in key sectors of the economy.

The Amir expressed his country’s readiness to expand multifaceted cooperation, noting the need to take concrete steps in this direction. In particular, he intends to send a group of official representatives to Kazakhstan to prepare for his state visit to our country.


Investment projects    President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and Qatar  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty