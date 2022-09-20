Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Tokayev invites European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit Kazakhstan
20 September 2022, 21:22

Tokayev invites European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit Kazakhstan

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UNGA, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh President’s press service.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

Special attention was attached to the implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of the Kazakh President in Brussels in November 2021.


In particular, the issues of implanting joint projects in energy and transport and logistics spheres were touched upon.

The Kazakh Head of State informed Ursula von der Leyen about the large-scale political and economic reforms underway in the country to build a Just Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State invited European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

Photo: t.me/bort_01






Related news
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
ADB approves $1.5B financing to Pakistan
President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev
Read also
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
Fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen – President
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive