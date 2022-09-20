20 September 2022, 21:22

Tokayev invites European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit Kazakhstan

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UNGA, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh President’s press service.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

Special attention was attached to the implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of the Kazakh President in Brussels in November 2021.

In particular, the issues of implanting joint projects in energy and transport and logistics spheres were touched upon.

The Kazakh Head of State informed Ursula von der Leyen about the large-scale political and economic reforms underway in the country to build a Just Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State invited European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

Photo: t.me/bort_01















