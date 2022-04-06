Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev invites Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to visit Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 April 2022, 22:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi exchanged congratulations on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the successful hosting of EXPO 2020 in Dubai, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the conversation, special emphasis was made on the prospects for developing bilateral trade, and economic and investment cooperation.

President Tokayev and Crown Prince Al Nahyan reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening political dialogue and boosting economic ties. In particular, they expressed an interest in implementing joint investment projects.

Kazakhstan’s President reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan this year.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and the UAE  
