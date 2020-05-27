Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev instructs to increase salaries of university teachers

    27 May 2020, 16:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Addressing the 3rd session of the National Council of Public Confidence, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to consider the issue of increasing the salaries of teachers of higher educational institutions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In addition, according to the Head of State, a new medal «Halyk Algysy» will be awarded to the best workers of education, healthcare and social spheres.

    Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to raise doctors' salaries. Their salaries should be 2.5fold higher than average salaries nationwide by 2023.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Education President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023