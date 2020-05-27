Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev instructs to increase salaries of university teachers

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 May 2020, 16:08
Tokayev instructs to increase salaries of university teachers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Addressing the 3rd session of the National Council of Public Confidence, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to consider the issue of increasing the salaries of teachers of higher educational institutions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In addition, according to the Head of State, a new medal «Halyk Algysy» will be awarded to the best workers of education, healthcare and social spheres.

Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to raise doctors' salaries. Their salaries should be 2.5fold higher than average salaries nationwide by 2023.


Education    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed