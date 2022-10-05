Tokayev instructs to increase funding for land irrigation in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh President instructs the government to increase funds spent on land irrigation in Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«The Irtysh is critical for Pavlodar region. The river is the main source of livelihood for people, industry and agriculture of the region. Over the past three years, the area of irrigated lands in the region has been increased by 1.5 times. It should be increased by 2fold totaling 300 thousand hectares in the upcoming period,» said the Kazakh President.

The Head of State instructed the government to increase funds spent on land irrigation in the region.

«It’s of high importance not only in terms of food security but also in terms of employment. Water shortages hinder economic development, that’s why special attention should be given on the rational and economical use of the waters of the Irtysh,» he said.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Pavlodar region for a working visit.



