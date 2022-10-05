Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev instructs to increase funding for land irrigation in Pavlodar rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 October 2022, 17:15
Tokayev instructs to increase funding for land irrigation in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh President instructs the government to increase funds spent on land irrigation in Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«The Irtysh is critical for Pavlodar region. The river is the main source of livelihood for people, industry and agriculture of the region. Over the past three years, the area of irrigated lands in the region has been increased by 1.5 times. It should be increased by 2fold totaling 300 thousand hectares in the upcoming period,» said the Kazakh President.

The Head of State instructed the government to increase funds spent on land irrigation in the region.

«It’s of high importance not only in terms of food security but also in terms of employment. Water shortages hinder economic development, that’s why special attention should be given on the rational and economical use of the waters of the Irtysh,» he said.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Pavlodar region for a working visit.


Pavlodar region   President of Kazakhstan    Agriculture  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events