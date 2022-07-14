Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev instructs Government to launch Digital Family Map by yearend

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 July 2022, 13:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government should transfer to a proactive format of social support, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Cabinet’s extended session today.

«It is of utmost importance to ensure support of vulnerable groups of the population. The Government should move to a pro-active format of social support and make it more individualized,» the President said at the Government’s extended meeting today.

In this regard, the Head of State commissioned the Cabinet to launch a Digital Family Map and implement a Social Wallet project.


