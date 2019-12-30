Tokayev inks law on harsher punishments for rape, poaching and cattle raiding

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of the improvement of criminal legislation and better protection of the rights of individuals», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The law concentrates on harsher punishment form rape, poaching, cattle raiding, distribution of drugs and other dangerous offences.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.



