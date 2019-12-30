Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev inks law on harsher punishments for rape, poaching and cattle raiding

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 December 2019, 19:17
Tokayev inks law on harsher punishments for rape, poaching and cattle raiding

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of the improvement of criminal legislation and better protection of the rights of individuals», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The law concentrates on harsher punishment form rape, poaching, cattle raiding, distribution of drugs and other dangerous offences.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.


President of Kazakhstan    Laws, decrees, orders   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy