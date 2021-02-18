Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 February 2021, 17:05
Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The heads of state discussed at length the issues of cooperation in the bilateral format and within the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kazakhstan President expressed satisfaction over the cooperation of the two countries in tackling the pandemic. The production of the Sputnik V vaccine was launched in Karaganda, and agreements has been reached between the governments on the supply of the Russian vaccine to Kazakhstan.

In pursuance of the agreements and instructions reached, the governments closely cooperate with each other, and specific decisions are made. It was decided that this year the Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia will be held in Kokshetau. As for the forum’s format, the concrete decision will depend on the epidemiological situation.

Vladimir Putin expressed his consent with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s all the proposals regarding the EAEU further development, strengthening its potential and authority. The two presidents agreed to work closely with each other to settle the problems that arise in the activities of this integration association.

During the talks, they also supported the proposal to continue working together in the energy sector, given the current trends and challenges in international markets.

The heads of state expressed satisfaction over the matching of positions and points of view on the key issues of bilateral cooperation and Eurasian integration.


Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan   
