Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev holds telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 April 2022, 22:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the start of the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged congratulations on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Recently in March, Kazakhstan and Turkey have marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The two leaders expressed satisfaction to the positive dynamics of the development of trade and economic ties. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the importance of increasing the volume of bilateral trade to $5 billion, and then up to $10 billion in the foreseeable future.

The Turkish leader expressed hope that the upcoming May President Tokayev’s state visit to Ankara will give a new impetus to the development of multifaceted relations between the two countries.

The two presidents also thoroughly exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda. President Tokayev commended the effectiveness of President Erdogan's peacekeeping efforts for the peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

The conversation was held in a traditionally friendly atmosphere.


