Tokayev holds phone conversation with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 December 2021, 15:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his 60th birthday, wishing him continued success in responsible state activities for the benefit of peace and prosperity of fraternal Azerbaijan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly valued Ilham Aliyev’s personal contribution to strengthening Kazakh-Azerbaijani multifaceted cooperation and noted the importance of further developing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Kazakhstan President stressed that Azerbaijan has achieved impressive success in socio-economic development and in the international arena under the strong leadership of its leader, President Ilham Aliyev.

The two leaders agreed to hold a meeting next year.


