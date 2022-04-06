Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev holds phone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 April 2022, 17:20
Tokayev holds phone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Presidents discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership focusing on the enhancement of trade and economic cooperation and interaction in the international arena, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State noted that his State visit to Kyrgyzstan in May this year will definitely give a serious impetus to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Tokayev also congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the successful completion of the talks over the status of the Kumtor gold deposit.

The two also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.


Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events