Tokayev holds online meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Via videoconference, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the current issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

Tokayev confirmed interest in developing multifaceted interaction with the EU - one of the key partners of Kazakhstan - and its readiness to give a new impetus to the bilateral strategic cooperation.

The President briefed the EU Special Representative on the constitutional referendum held in the country and the reforms for building a New and Fair Kazakhstan.

In her turn, Terhi Hakala congratulated the Kazakh President on the successful holding of the referendum and highlighted the commitment of the EU to long-term cooperation and interaction with Kazakhstan - the leading partner of Brussels in Central Asia.

She also said that the EU fully supports the program of reforms of the Head of State and commends the multifaceted and balanced foreign policy of Kazakhstan.

The EU showed great interest in strengthening transport and logistics ties with Kazakhstan.

Also, a thorough exchange of views on the current issues of regional and global agenda took place.



