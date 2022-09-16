Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Tokayev holds meeting with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif
16 September 2022, 18:12

Tokayev holds meeting with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Welcoming the Pakistani PM, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his condolences over the recent devastating floods in the country, which have resulted in multiple causalities and seriously affected the country, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Tokayev pointed out that Kazakhstan provided humanitarian aid to those affected by the natural disasters and confirmed its readiness to continue supporting Pakistan to show solidarity with the friendly people of the country.

The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the countries have established solid partnership and comprehensive political dialogue as well as actively work on expanding trade and economic as well as transport and logistics ties.


On his part, Shehbaz Sharif wholeheartedly thanked the Kazakh leader for the assistance the latter rendered in the difficult time for the country. The Pakistani PM spoke in detail about the large-scale floods occurred as a result of the climate change.

The readiness to strengthen Kazakh-Pakistani multifaceted cooperation and facilitate the enhancement of trade and economic cooperation between the countries was expressed.

During the talks, an exchange of views on ensuring regional security took place.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is currently in Uzbekistan for the SCO Summit.



Photo: akorda.kz













Related news
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
1 in 9 children in Pakistan's flood-hit areas suffering from severe malnutrition: UNICEF
ADB approves $1.5B financing to Pakistan
Read also
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
Fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen – President
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive