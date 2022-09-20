Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev holds meeting with ICRC President Peter Maurer
20 September 2022, 20:47

Tokayev holds meeting with ICRC President Peter Maurer

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh President’s press service.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UNGA.

The two discussed the prospects for strengthening interaction between Kazakhstan and the ICRC as well as exchanged views on the current issues of international and regional agenda, including on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to the outgoing President of the International Committee of the Red Cross for his contribution to the enhancement of cooperation with Kazakhstan and the efficient work in the post over the past ten years.

For his part, Peter Maurer thanked the Kazakh Head of State for commending his work. He noted the importance of the large-scale reforms realized under the leadership of President Tokayev in Kazakhstan and his personal contribution to the development of cooperation with the ICRC.


